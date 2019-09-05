Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 221.78 N/A -2.48 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.53 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

uniQure N.V. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $82.4, while its potential upside is 68.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 55.5%. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.