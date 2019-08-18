Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 60 257.44 N/A -2.48 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of uniQure N.V. and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

uniQure N.V. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 42.36% at a $81 average price target. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 148.23% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.