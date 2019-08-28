Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 245.81 N/A -2.48 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V. has a 57.06% upside potential and a consensus target price of $85.33. Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $2, which is potential -35.90% downside. The results provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.