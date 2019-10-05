Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 48 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.88 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 64,253,300.33% -48.9% -32.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,876,908.40% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 73.30% at a $74 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential -19.26% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.