Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 246.49 N/A -2.48 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 48.68% for uniQure N.V. with consensus price target of $81. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 111.27% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.