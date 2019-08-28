Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 240.43 N/A -2.48 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of uniQure N.V. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V. has a 54.57% upside potential and an average price target of $82.14. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 144.57% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 11.4%. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.