Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 198.07 N/A -2.48 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.79 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for uniQure N.V. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us uniQure N.V. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 76.20% at a $77 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has stronger performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.