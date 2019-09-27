Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 7.60M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of uniQure N.V. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 61,066,457.56% -48.9% -32.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 550,604,940.95% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.1 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $76.2, and a 92.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors uniQure N.V. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.