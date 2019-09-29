Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 50 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for uniQure N.V. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows uniQure N.V. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 61,768,788.42% -48.9% -32.6% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,935,057,423.78% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk and Volatility

uniQure N.V.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s average price target is $74, while its potential upside is 87.20%. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 167.26% and its average price target is $6. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.