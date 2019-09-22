Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s beta is 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$77 is uniQure N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 65.63%. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 24.22%. The results provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 76% respectively. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats uniQure N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.