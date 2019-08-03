Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 58 269.56 N/A -2.48 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.27 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.95% and an $81 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.