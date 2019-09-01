Reviewing Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)’s and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s results

Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.18 N/A 0.19 13.32 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unique Fabricating Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. VOXX International Corporation has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, VOXX International Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of VOXX International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. has -39.1% weaker performance while VOXX International Corporation has 18.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Unique Fabricating Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors VOXX International Corporation.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.