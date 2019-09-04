Reviewing Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)’s and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s results

Since Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.17 N/A 0.19 13.32 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.18 N/A 1.05 38.89

Demonstrates Unique Fabricating Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Gentherm Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gentherm Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unique Fabricating Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unique Fabricating Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Gentherm Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Unique Fabricating Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gentherm Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.2% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares and 0% of Gentherm Incorporated shares. Insiders held 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Gentherm Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. has -39.1% weaker performance while Gentherm Incorporated has 2.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Gentherm Incorporated beats Unique Fabricating Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.