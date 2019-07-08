Reviewing Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s and Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH)’s results

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH), both competing one another are Railroads companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation 165 5.28 N/A 8.18 21.25 Guangshen Railway Company Limited 19 0.00 N/A 0.81 21.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Union Pacific Corporation and Guangshen Railway Company Limited. Guangshen Railway Company Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Union Pacific Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Union Pacific Corporation is currently more affordable than Guangshen Railway Company Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 30.7% 10.1% Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0.00% 2.7% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Union Pacific Corporation has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Guangshen Railway Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Guangshen Railway Company Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Union Pacific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and Guangshen Railway Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Union Pacific Corporation has an average target price of $189, and a 11.45% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of Union Pacific Corporation shares and 3.5% of Guangshen Railway Company Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Union Pacific Corporation shares. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway Company Limited has 42.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation -1.03% 3.66% 2.9% 15.65% 23.5% 25.71% Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0.34% -8.2% -17.08% -4.72% -40.93% -5.9%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation has 25.71% stronger performance while Guangshen Railway Company Limited has -5.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Union Pacific Corporation beats Guangshen Railway Company Limited.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.