Reviewing Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB)’s and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s results

Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 38 3.19 N/A 1.56 21.25 Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.37 N/A 1.82 15.11

In table 1 we can see Union Bankshares Inc. and Univest Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Univest Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Union Bankshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9% Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.41 beta indicates that Union Bankshares Inc. is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Univest Financial Corporation has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares and 70.4% of Univest Financial Corporation shares. 0.6% are Union Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Univest Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. had bearish trend while Univest Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.