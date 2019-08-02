Reviewing Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB)’s and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 41 3.85 N/A 1.56 21.25 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.93 N/A 2.56 15.12

Table 1 demonstrates Union Bankshares Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NBT Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Union Bankshares Inc. is presently more expensive than NBT Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Union Bankshares Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.4% of NBT Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Union Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. had bearish trend while NBT Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Union Bankshares Inc.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.