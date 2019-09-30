Reviewing Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB)’s and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s results

Both Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 29 0.00 3.63M 1.56 21.25 FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 0.00 1.41M 0.04 528.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FSB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Union Bankshares Inc. is presently more affordable than FSB Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 12,325,976.23% 11% 0.9% FSB Bancorp Inc. 8,192,911.10% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Union Bankshares Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 21.19% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance while FSB Bancorp Inc. has 8.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc. beats FSB Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.