Reviewing Unilever PLC (UL)’s and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s results

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever PLC 60 0.00 N/A 3.93 15.30 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 56 0.78 N/A 7.02 7.14

In table 1 we can see Unilever PLC and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unilever PLC. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Unilever PLC is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Unilever PLC’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Unilever PLC and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $56, with potential upside of 12.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unilever PLC and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 30.48%. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Unilever PLC’s shares. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has 0.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unilever PLC -3.39% -3.13% -0.22% 13.43% 6.05% 15.06% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3.58% -5.27% -16.65% -8.59% -42.91% 18.6%

For the past year Unilever PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Unilever PLC.