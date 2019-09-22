Reviewing UniFirst Corporation (UNF)’s and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s results

We are contrasting UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 172 2.10 N/A 8.69 22.64 Kontoor Brands Inc. 31 0.72 N/A 3.59 8.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Kontoor Brands Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to UniFirst Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. UniFirst Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UniFirst Corporation and Kontoor Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7% Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UniFirst Corporation is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kontoor Brands Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. UniFirst Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

UniFirst Corporation and Kontoor Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

UniFirst Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -5.92% and an $183 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Kontoor Brands Inc. is $28, which is potential -17.28% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that UniFirst Corporation seems more appealing than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.77% of UniFirst Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of Kontoor Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are UniFirst Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6% Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation had bullish trend while Kontoor Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation beats on 13 of the 12 factors Kontoor Brands Inc.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.