Reviewing UniFirst Corporation (UNF)’s and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:US, Inc)’s results

Both UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:US, Inc) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 163 2.16 N/A 8.69 22.64 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 7 0.95 N/A 0.45 15.50

Table 1 highlights UniFirst Corporation and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to UniFirst Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. UniFirst Corporation is presently more expensive than Jerash Holdings (US) Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UniFirst Corporation and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7% Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UniFirst Corporation are 4.9 and 4.4. Competitively, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. has 7.3 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UniFirst Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for UniFirst Corporation and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UniFirst Corporation’s consensus target price is $183, while its potential downside is -8.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.77% of UniFirst Corporation shares and 3.8% of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. shares. 0.9% are UniFirst Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 74.23% are Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6% Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. -1.33% -4.22% -3.11% 3.7% 10.34% 13.05%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation has stronger performance than Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors UniFirst Corporation beats Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.