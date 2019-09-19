Reviewing Unifi Inc. (UFI)’s and Its Rivals results

As Textile Industrial company, Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Unifi Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.92% of all Textile Industrial’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Unifi Inc. has 8.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Unifi Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 2.00% Industry Average 3.18% 9.45% 3.93%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Unifi Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi Inc. N/A 20 25.25 Industry Average 28.43M 893.37M 29.92

Unifi Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Unifi Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 235.62%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unifi Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unifi Inc. 1.19% 1.74% -4.3% -8.01% -37.88% -18.08% Industry Average 4.20% 2.31% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74%

For the past year Unifi Inc. had bearish trend while Unifi Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Unifi Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Unifi Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 1.70 Quick Ratio. Unifi Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unifi Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Unifi Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Unifi Inc.’s rivals are 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Unifi Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unifi Inc.’s competitors beat Unifi Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel and hosiery markets in the United States and Colombia. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets primarily in South America and Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, XS, Cotton-like, and A.M.Y. brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.