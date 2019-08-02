Reviewing Unifi Inc. (UFI)’s and Its Peers results

As Textile Industrial company, Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unifi Inc. has 85.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 83.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. 8.1% of Unifi Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.74% of all Textile Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Unifi Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 2.00% Industry Average 3.18% 9.45% 3.93%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Unifi Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi Inc. N/A 20 25.25 Industry Average 28.43M 893.37M 29.92

Unifi Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Unifi Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

As a group, Textile Industrial companies have a potential upside of 109.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unifi Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unifi Inc. 1.19% 1.74% -4.3% -8.01% -37.88% -18.08% Industry Average 4.20% 2.31% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74%

For the past year Unifi Inc. had bearish trend while Unifi Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Unifi Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Unifi Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 1.70 Quick Ratio. Unifi Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unifi Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Unifi Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. In other hand, Unifi Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Unifi Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unifi Inc.’s competitors beat Unifi Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel and hosiery markets in the United States and Colombia. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets primarily in South America and Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, XS, Cotton-like, and A.M.Y. brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.