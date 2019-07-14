Reviewing Unico American Corporation (UNAM)’s and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation 6 0.98 N/A -0.60 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,037 1.99 N/A 37.36 28.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unico American Corporation and Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unico American Corporation and Markel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -5.6% -2.5% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Unico American Corporation’s -0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 145.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Markel Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of Unico American Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Unico American Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Markel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 0.78% 1.35% -1.44% -14.35% -36.65% -4.68% Markel Corporation 0.31% 4.43% 2.98% -6.67% -7.47% 0.88%

For the past year Unico American Corporation has -4.68% weaker performance while Markel Corporation has 0.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats Unico American Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.