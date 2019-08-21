Reviewing Unico American Corporation (UNAM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19% of Unico American Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.08% of Unico American Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Unico American Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.90% -1.30% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Unico American Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Unico American Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.53 1.63 2.60

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unico American Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Unico American Corporation had bearish trend while Unico American Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Unico American Corporation is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.46. In other hand, Unico American Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Unico American Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unico American Corporation’s peers beat on 3 of the 3 factors Unico American Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.