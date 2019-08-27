Reviewing Under Armour Inc. (UA)’s and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s results

Both Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc. 20 1.48 N/A 0.01 1452.86 V.F. Corporation 84 2.27 N/A 3.08 28.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. V.F. Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Under Armour Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than V.F. Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Under Armour Inc. and V.F. Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 V.F. Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Under Armour Inc.’s upside potential is 44.44% at a $23.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of V.F. Corporation is $89.67, which is potential 12.68% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Under Armour Inc. is looking more favorable than V.F. Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.89% of Under Armour Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of V.F. Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 15.56% of Under Armour Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of V.F. Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Under Armour Inc. -16.05% -7.84% 3.35% 7% 8.89% 25.79% V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14%

For the past year Under Armour Inc. was less bullish than V.F. Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors V.F. Corporation beats Under Armour Inc.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.