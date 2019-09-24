Reviewing Under Armour Inc. (UA)’s and Its Peers results

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Under Armour Inc. has 67.89% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 15.56% of Under Armour Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Under Armour Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Under Armour Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc. N/A 20 1452.86 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Under Armour Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Under Armour Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Under Armour Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

Under Armour Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $26.5, suggesting a potential upside of 47.30%. The peers have a potential upside of 121.42%. Under Armour Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Under Armour Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Under Armour Inc. -16.05% -7.84% 3.35% 7% 8.89% 25.79% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Under Armour Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Under Armour Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Under Armour Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.