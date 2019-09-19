Reviewing Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)’s and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s results

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 3.15 N/A 1.43 12.18 United Security Bancshares 11 4.25 N/A 0.92 11.68

In table 1 we can see Umpqua Holdings Corporation and United Security Bancshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Security Bancshares seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Umpqua Holdings Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2% United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. In other hand, United Security Bancshares has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares and 25% of United Security Bancshares shares. 0.7% are Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of United Security Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81% United Security Bancshares 0.47% -4.71% 3.08% 3.18% 0.66% 11.9%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Umpqua Holdings Corporation beats United Security Bancshares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.