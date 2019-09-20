Reviewing Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Umpqua Holdings Corporation has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.80% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation N/A 17 12.18 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Umpqua Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Umpqua Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s competitors beat Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.