Reviewing Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)’s and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s results

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 2.96 N/A 1.43 12.18 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.25 N/A 1.62 17.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Umpqua Holdings Corporation and Heritage Financial Corporation. Heritage Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Umpqua Holdings Corporation and Heritage Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Heritage Financial Corporation has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Umpqua Holdings Corporation and Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 83% respectively. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Heritage Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation has 9.81% stronger performance while Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.