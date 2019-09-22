Reviewing UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s results

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 4.02 N/A -0.62 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 9 7.59 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UMH Properties Inc. and VEREIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UMH Properties Inc. and VEREIT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that UMH Properties Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VEREIT Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

UMH Properties Inc. and VEREIT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, VEREIT Inc.’s potential downside is -5.61% and its consensus target price is $9.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UMH Properties Inc. and VEREIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.4% and 94.2%. UMH Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.9%. Comparatively, VEREIT Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. was less bullish than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors VEREIT Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.