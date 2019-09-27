Reviewing UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s results

Both UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 4.07 N/A -0.62 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.66 N/A 2.49 14.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. was less bullish than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.