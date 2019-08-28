Reviewing UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)’s results

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.74 N/A -0.62 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.08 N/A -1.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UMH Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown UMH Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of UMH Properties Inc. is $19.5, with potential upside of 53.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. About 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

UMH Properties Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.