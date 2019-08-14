Reviewing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)’s and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97 Valero Energy Corporation 83 0.30 N/A 6.50 13.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Valero Energy Corporation. Valero Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Valero Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Valero Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4% Valero Energy Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Valero Energy Corporation’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Valero Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Valero Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Valero Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Valero Energy Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Valero Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 27.51% and its consensus target price is $100.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Valero Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 80.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Valero Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04% Valero Energy Corporation -1.07% 1.19% -5.04% 2.37% -27.3% 13.71%

For the past year Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has -23.04% weaker performance while Valero Energy Corporation has 13.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Valero Energy Corporation beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel fuels, distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.4 billion gallons per year. In addition, it operates a 50-megawatt wind farm; convenience stores; gas stations; and truckstop and cardlock facilities, as well as engages in the credit card business. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.