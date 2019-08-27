Reviewing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)’s and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s results

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 56 0.26 N/A 5.22 10.79

Table 1 demonstrates Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.3. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Marathon Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $75.83 average target price and a 64.70% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 80.1% respectively. About 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04% Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44%

For the past year Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. was more bearish than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.