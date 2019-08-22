Reviewing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14.00% 4.40% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. N/A 6 17.97 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.18 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 46.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. had bearish trend while Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.3. Competitively, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s rivals are 30.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s peers beat Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.