Reviewing Ultralife Corporation (ULBI)’s and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ)’s results

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) compete with each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife Corporation 9 1.59 N/A 1.43 6.10 Highpower International Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.93 4.76

Table 1 highlights Ultralife Corporation and Highpower International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Highpower International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ultralife Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ultralife Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Highpower International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ultralife Corporation and Highpower International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21% Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife Corporation’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Highpower International Inc. has beta of 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultralife Corporation are 4.1 and 2.3. Competitively, Highpower International Inc. has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultralife Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Highpower International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.4% of Ultralife Corporation shares and 11% of Highpower International Inc. shares. Ultralife Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Highpower International Inc. has 32.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33% Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07%

For the past year Ultralife Corporation was less bullish than Highpower International Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Ultralife Corporation beats Highpower International Inc.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.