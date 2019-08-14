Reviewing Ultralife Corporation (ULBI)’s and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)’s results

Both Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife Corporation 9 1.51 N/A 1.43 6.10 CUI Global Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Ultralife Corporation and CUI Global Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21% CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.1% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. CUI Global Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultralife Corporation are 4.1 and 2.3. Competitively, CUI Global Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultralife Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CUI Global Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultralife Corporation and CUI Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 42.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Ultralife Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of CUI Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33% CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02%

For the past year Ultralife Corporation had bullish trend while CUI Global Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultralife Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors CUI Global Inc.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.