Reviewing Ultralife Corporation (ULBI)’s and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s results

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) are two firms in the Industrial Electrical Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife Corporation 9 1.59 N/A 1.43 6.10 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 33 0.96 N/A 1.55 18.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultralife Corporation and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ultralife Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ultralife Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21% Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. In other hand, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultralife Corporation are 4.1 and 2.3. Competitively, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has 2.1 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultralife Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ultralife Corporation and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s potential upside is 83.30% and its average price target is $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.4% of Ultralife Corporation shares and 0% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares. 0.3% are Ultralife Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33% Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -20.13% -19.7% -22.2% -4.61% -33.5% 14.23%

For the past year Ultralife Corporation was more bullish than Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. beats Ultralife Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.