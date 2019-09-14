Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Since Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 36.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3288.18 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 74.60% upside potential and an average price target of $77. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 47.66% and its consensus price target is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.