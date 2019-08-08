Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 49.54 N/A -6.34 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.13 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.19% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus price target of $74.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.