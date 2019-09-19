Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 35.75 N/A -6.34 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 676.45 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 76.61% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $77. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 78.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Orchard Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.