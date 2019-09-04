Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

This is a contrast between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 40.97 N/A -6.34 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.13% and an $77 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 31%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.