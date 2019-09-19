Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 35.71 N/A -6.34 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta which is 396.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 76.85% at a $77 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.