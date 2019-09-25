Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 35.10 N/A -6.34 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 79.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.