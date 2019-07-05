Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 60.99 N/A -6.34 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.65 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, with potential upside of 18.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than iBio Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.