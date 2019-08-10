Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 52.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Editas Medicine Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 21.31% at a $74 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 78.9% respectively. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.