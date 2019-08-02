Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 47.02 N/A -6.34 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.43, and a 29.33% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.