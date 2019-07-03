Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|59
|61.06
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|37
|1227.53
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 18.76% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $74.43. Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 6.63%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-0.95%
|-13.01%
|14.77%
|20.33%
|-2.33%
|44.57%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.