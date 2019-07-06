Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 58.04 N/A -6.34 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.23 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.07% and an $74.43 average price target. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc.’s average price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 27.76%. Based on the results given earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.