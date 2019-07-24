Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 58.77 N/A -6.34 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.93 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

The upside potential is 23.39% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus price target of $74.43. Competitively the consensus price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $127, which is potential 65.15% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 89.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 44.57% stronger performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.